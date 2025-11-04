IIT Madras, US university develop AI for quick drug production

CHENNAI: The researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and The Ohio State University, US, have developed a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that can quickly create new drug-like molecules which are easier to produce in laboratories, said a statement issued by IIT Madras

The new framework, called PURE (Policy-guided Unbiased Representations for Structure-Constrained Molecular Generation) could drastically cut down the early stages of drug development – a process that currently takes years and costs billions of dollars.