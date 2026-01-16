IIT Madras unveils Integrated Road Safety Dashboard to transform e-governance and enhance road safety

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed an Integrated Road Safety Dashboard that brings multiple road-safety data streams onto a single platform to support policymaking.
Built by RBG Labs, the dashboard is designed to help senior officials spot high-risk locations, assign responsibility across departments, track interventions, and measure outcomes using real-time analytics. By pulling together inputs that typically sit in separate silos, it aims to shift road safety work towards coordinated, outcome-focused implementation.
The platform builds on the Integrated Road Accidents Database (iRAD), currently referred to as the electronic detailed accident report (eDAR), which serves as the national accident database under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
It includes an Officials’ Portal with executive summaries, location intelligence, monitoring tools, and visual analytics to support review and follow-up across agencies. A Citizen Portal is also part of the system, enabling the public to report accidents, road hazards, and grievances, and helping authorities triage issues faster.
Emphasising the need for such initiatives, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Road safety is a complex public challenge that demands coordinated action, institutional accountability, and intelligent use of data. This Dashboard exemplifies how academic research and technological innovation can directly support governance and public service delivery. By enabling evidence-based decision-making and cross-departmental collaboration, this platform has the potential to significantly strengthen road safety management across States and Union Territories in India.”