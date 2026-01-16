IIT Madras unveils Integrated Road Safety Dashboard to transform e-governance and enhance road safety

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed an Integrated Road Safety Dashboard that brings multiple road-safety data streams onto a single platform to support policymaking.

Built by RBG Labs, the dashboard is designed to help senior officials spot high-risk locations, assign responsibility across departments, track interventions, and measure outcomes using real-time analytics. By pulling together inputs that typically sit in separate silos, it aims to shift road safety work towards coordinated, outcome-focused implementation.

The platform builds on the Integrated Road Accidents Database (iRAD), currently referred to as the electronic detailed accident report (eDAR), which serves as the national accident database under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).