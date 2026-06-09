IIT Madras to showcase deep-tech innovations, startups at Bharat Innovates 2026

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will showcase a range of deep-tech innovations, strategic research initiatives and incubated startups at 'Bharat Innovates 2026', an international technology showcase in France, the institute said on Tuesday.

The event -- being organised by the Ministry of Education in France from June 14-16 -- aims to identify, mentor and showcase some of India's most promising technology ventures emerging from higher educational institutions and centrally funded technical institutes.