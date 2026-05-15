IIT Madras to showcase AI and data science research projects at annual WSAI event

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) is set to showcase nearly 100 research projects during its Annual Research Showcase 2026, bringing together researchers, students, faculty members, and industry professionals to explore emerging work in artificial intelligence and data science.

Scheduled to be held on May 18 at the IIT Madras campus, the event will feature research posters and demonstrations across areas including applied artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, large language models, reinforcement learning, computer vision, computational biology, and responsible AI. The exhibition will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and is open to students, researchers, and academic participants from outside institutions through prior registration.

The showcase is being organised by the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, which was established in 2024 and houses IIT Madras’ Department of Data Science and AI. Over the past two years, the school has expanded into one of the institute’s major interdisciplinary AI research hubs, connecting faculty, laboratories, and specialised research centres working on AI applications across multiple domains.