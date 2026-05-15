IIT Madras to showcase AI and data science research projects at annual WSAI event

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) is set to showcase nearly 100 research projects during its Annual Research Showcase 2026, bringing together researchers, students, faculty members, and industry professionals to explore emerging work in artificial intelligence and data science.
Scheduled to be held on May 18 at the IIT Madras campus, the event will feature research posters and demonstrations across areas including applied artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, large language models, reinforcement learning, computer vision, computational biology, and responsible AI. The exhibition will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and is open to students, researchers, and academic participants from outside institutions through prior registration.
The showcase is being organised by the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, which was established in 2024 and houses IIT Madras’ Department of Data Science and AI. Over the past two years, the school has expanded into one of the institute’s major interdisciplinary AI research hubs, connecting faculty, laboratories, and specialised research centres working on AI applications across multiple domains.
Highlighting the broader objective of the event, Balaraman Ravindran, Head of WSAI at IIT Madras, said the annual showcase had evolved into an important platform for interdisciplinary AI research within the institute. “The WSAI Annual Research Showcase over the years has grown into an important forum for celebrating the collaborative spirit of the interdisciplinary AI research at IIT Madras,” he said.
He added that this year’s edition aimed to highlight research tackling “impactful problems” across multiple emerging fields, including generative AI, reinforcement learning, computational biology, and responsible AI.
According to organisers, several of the featured projects have already been presented at leading international conferences and published in reputed academic journals, reflecting the institute’s growing research footprint in artificial intelligence and data science.
The event also comes amid expanding national interest in AI research and policy. India has increasingly pushed for indigenous AI development, public digital infrastructure, and responsible AI frameworks, while institutions such as IIT Madras have emerged as key centres for AI research, startups, and industry collaboration.