IIT Madras to release white paper on AI jobs, global standards and reskilling: Director V Kamakoti 



He also emphasised the need for common global AI standards to ensure responsible use of the technology in an increasingly interconnected world. Highlighting concerns over the future of jobs, Kamakoti said efforts are underway to identify sectors likely to be affected by AI and assess the reskilling required to help workers transition to other sectors.

“What are the AI standards that we could have so that the world can coexist in this great world? In this highly connected environment...what are the futures of AI jobs?...so, we are dividing into multiple sectors and see which sector is going to be affected and what is it that we can do to bring people from that sector to other sector, what sort of reskilling they need to do? We are coming out with a very important white paper,” he said.