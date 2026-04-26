IIT Madras to pioneer India’s first geothermal power project

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) is set to lead India’s first geothermal power project using abandoned oil and gas wells, with researchers stating the technology could unlock several gigawatts of clean electricity if deployed at scale across the country’s large stock of unproductive wells.

The Rs 15.5 crore pilot project, funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will be implemented at an asset of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Ankleshwar, near Surat. It aims to generate up to 450 kilowatts of continuous power during a two-year demonstration phase by converting depleted hydrocarbon wells into geothermal energy assets.

If successful, the project is expected to be scaled up in other suitable regions, including the Cauvery delta.

The initiative comes as India seeks to strengthen domestic energy sources and reduce exposure to global supply uncertainties, including disruptions along key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Unlike solar and wind energy, geothermal power can provide round-the-clock baseload electricity, offering a reliable complement to intermittent renewable sources and enhancing grid stability.

The technology involves harnessing natural heat stored deep beneath the Earth’s surface. Existing oil and gas wells are repurposed to access underground hot rock formations.

A working fluid is pumped down the well, absorbs heat, and returns to the surface, where it is used to drive turbines or power conversion systems. The fluid is then recirculated in a closed-loop system, enabling continuous low-emission operation. By utilising existing wells, casing infrastructure and geological data, the project avoids the high costs associated with fresh drilling.

Professor Rajesh Nair of IIT Madras, who is leading the project, said it demonstrates how legacy fossil fuel infrastructure can be repurposed for the clean energy transition.

“This project demonstrates how legacy fossil fuel infrastructure can be repurposed for the clean energy era. By converting abandoned wells into geothermal assets, we are creating a path for reliable renewable power while reducing environmental risks associated with unproductive wells,” he said.

He noted that India has around 13,000 abandoned or unproductive oil and gas wells that could potentially be assessed for geothermal conversion, adding that the technology could generate several gigawatts of clean energy. Tamil Nadu may also benefit in the future, particularly in the Cauvery delta region, subject to geological suitability. Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Chief Secretary at MNRE, said geothermal energy remains underutilised in India’s renewable energy mix.

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production) at ONGC, described the move as a “responsible and forward-looking step”, adding that the pilot project at Ankleshwar could mark the beginning of a broader geothermal programme across the company’s asset portfolio.

This story has been written by SV Krishna Chaitanya of The New Indian Express.