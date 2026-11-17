The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will open more than 100 research laboratories to school and college students, teachers and the general public during its Institute Open House 2027, scheduled from January 2 to 4 on its Chennai campus.

The three-day event will provide access to research facilities, innovation centres and student-led technology projects across 18 academic departments. Around 80 exhibition stalls will feature research and development projects by students and faculty members, alongside live demonstrations and technological innovations.

The laboratories will include four National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres and 15 Centres of Excellence. The institute expects more than 95,000 registrations and around 60,000 visitors for the event.

Registration is open through the official Shaastra website, with November 30, 2026, set as the deadline. The event is open to school and college students, teachers, researchers, industry professionals and other members of the public.

Inviting students, parents and teachers to attend, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said the initiative reflected the institute's vision of 'Anaivarukkum IITM', or 'IIT Madras for All'.

“Our vision of ‘Anaivarukkum IITM – IIT Madras for All’ is to make the world of science, technology and innovation accessible to every aspiring mind, regardless of their background,” Professor Kamakoti said.

He said the institute wanted students, particularly those from rural and underserved communities, to experience research and engineering facilities first-hand and consider careers in science and technology.