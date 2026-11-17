The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will open more than 100 research laboratories to school and college students, teachers and the general public during its Institute Open House 2027, scheduled from January 2 to 4 on its Chennai campus.
The three-day event will provide access to research facilities, innovation centres and student-led technology projects across 18 academic departments. Around 80 exhibition stalls will feature research and development projects by students and faculty members, alongside live demonstrations and technological innovations.
The laboratories will include four National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres and 15 Centres of Excellence. The institute expects more than 95,000 registrations and around 60,000 visitors for the event.
Registration is open through the official Shaastra website, with November 30, 2026, set as the deadline. The event is open to school and college students, teachers, researchers, industry professionals and other members of the public.
Inviting students, parents and teachers to attend, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said the initiative reflected the institute's vision of 'Anaivarukkum IITM', or 'IIT Madras for All'.
“Our vision of ‘Anaivarukkum IITM – IIT Madras for All’ is to make the world of science, technology and innovation accessible to every aspiring mind, regardless of their background,” Professor Kamakoti said.
He said the institute wanted students, particularly those from rural and underserved communities, to experience research and engineering facilities first-hand and consider careers in science and technology.
AI chatbot and crowd monitoring for visitors
The 2027 edition will introduce digital facilities to help visitors navigate the campus and plan their laboratory visits.
Interactive campus maps and suggested routes will direct visitors to laboratories and exhibition stalls. An AI-powered chatbot will answer queries, provide guidance and help visitors locate specific facilities.
A real-time crowd monitoring system will display information on laboratories experiencing heavy visitor traffic. This is intended to help visitors plan their routes and avoid crowded areas.
Professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said the event would give visitors an opportunity to explore research facilities and learn about opportunities at the institute.
The Open House is being organised under the 'Anaivarukkum IITM' initiative and in association with Shaastra 2027, the institute's annual technical festival.
Previous edition drew 35,000 visitors
The 2026 Institute Open House recorded nearly 35,000 visitors and participation from more than 550 schools, including around 130 rural institutions. Visitors came from 250 cities across the country, with 249 locations outside Chennai represented.
Professor Kamakoti said the initiative aimed to make the institute's research environment accessible to students from different backgrounds. The institute has been expanding the event's reach to schools and colleges beyond Chennai through its public outreach programme.
The annual technical festival will feature competitions, demonstrations and events focused on science, engineering and technology.