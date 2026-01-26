IIT-Madras to Conduct Study on Ill-Effects of Plastic Food Packaging, TN Govt Informs HC

CHENNAI: The state government has informed the Madras High Court that experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras will hold a research to find out the ill-effects of using plastics for packaging food items.

Referring to earlier orders of a special bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy dealing with forest-related cases asking whether the government has conducted any study on the matter, the government made the submission by producing a letter written by the health secretary.