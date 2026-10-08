IIT Madras team secures third place at Sasol Solar Challenge in South Africa

Kolkata: Team AgniRath from IIT Madras has secured 3rd Place overall at the prestigious Sasol Solar Challenge 2026 in South Africa. This marks a landmark achievement for Indian solar racing, the institute said on Wednesday.

The team drove their solar-powered vehicle Aagneya across 1,192.6 km over eight days of challenging terrain and weather. It became the first Indian team to participate in the Sasol Solar Challenge and bring home a trophy, IIT Madras said.