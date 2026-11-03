IIT Madras sets up research laboratories to advance sustainable construction

Kolkata: Two advanced research laboratories focused on sustainable construction are being set up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras as part of a longstanding industry partnership.

The state-of-the-art research facilities will be supported by a Rs 3.8 crore grant spanning three years. The two specialised units being established are the Digital Real-Time Sensing Technologies for Infrastructure (DRSTI) and the Concrete Admixture Research for Engineering Next-gen Construction (CAREN) laboratories.

Both laboratories will be located at IIT Madras’ Centre of Excellence on Technologies for Low-carbon and Lean Construction (TLC2).