India should prioritise smaller, specialised and resource-efficient artificial intelligence (AI) systems instead of focusing on developing increasingly large models, according to a new white paper by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

Titled A Frugal AI Framework for India from CeRAI, the paper by the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at IIT Madras' Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) proposes a Responsible Frugal AI Framework aimed at maximising public value while minimising computational resources, energy consumption and financial investment.

Released by IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti at the Industry Conclave on AI Governance 2026, the framework presents an alternative to replicating capital-intensive AI development programmes in countries such as the US and China or relying on foreign AI technologies.