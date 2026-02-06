IIT Madras Professor among 40 experts nominated by UN chief to serve on scientific panel on AI

Among those recommended by the Secretary General for the panel is Balaraman Ravindran, who heads the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI), the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) and the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at IIT Madras.

According to his official profile, Ravindran received his PhD from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and his Master's degree from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

He is an elected fellow of the Association for the Advancement of AI (AAAI) and the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).