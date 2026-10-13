IIT Madras Pravartak, Medhastra join forces to develop defence AI

Highlighting the goal of supporting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Dr MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak, said: "IITM Pravartak is committed to nurturing indigenous technologies that strengthen India's strategic self-reliance. Defence Al is an area where India must build its own capability, and we are pleased to welcome Medhastra into the IIT Madras ecosystem. By combining the Institute's research strengths with Medhastra's focus on defence applications, we aim to accelerate the journey from laboratory to deployment and support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."