IIT Madras PGPEX-VLM Admissions 2027: Applications open for One-Year Manufacturing Leadership Programme

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has opened applications for the PGPEX-VLM 2027 programme, a one-year full-time residential programme jointly offered by IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta for professionals looking to build careers in manufacturing leadership.

The programme, formally known as the Post Graduate Program for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing, combines management education with technology and manufacturing-focused learning. The current admission portal has invited applications for the 2027 batch, with the last date set as November 17, 2026, at 11:59 pm IST.