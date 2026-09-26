IIT Madras PGPEX-VLM Admissions 2027: Applications open for One-Year Manufacturing Leadership Programme

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has opened applications for the PGPEX-VLM 2027 programme, a one-year full-time residential programme jointly offered by IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta for professionals looking to build careers in manufacturing leadership.
The programme, formally known as the Post Graduate Program for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing, combines management education with technology and manufacturing-focused learning. The current admission portal has invited applications for the 2027 batch, with the last date set as November 17, 2026, at 11:59 pm IST.
According to the programme's admission information, candidates are required to have a strong academic background in engineering or technology, along with first-class marks in Class 10, Class 12 and their engineering degree.
For self-sponsored candidates, the programme requires between 4.5 and 10 years of relevant manufacturing experience. Relevant areas include production, research and development, design and supply chain management.
Candidates sponsored by their organisations have separate provisions, with the maximum experience limit waived subject to the programme's requirements and submission of a sponsorship letter.
The PGPEX-VLM programme is designed around the combination of management and technology education. IIT Madras lists 1,057 interaction hours and 36 weeks of classroom study, covering lectures, case studies, laboratories, videos and interactions with Japanese faculty and industry leaders.
The programme also includes:
A one-week industry visit to Japan under JICA
Seven weeks of domestic internship
Learning in areas such as green manufacturing, SAP ERP and breakthrough management
ISO 9001 Lead Auditor-related training
Joint academic exposure across IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta.
The application fee is ₹5,000, payable online and non-refundable. Applicants must upload documents including photographs, signature, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, bachelor's degree documents, experience certificates and CV. Sponsored candidates must also provide the sponsorship letter where applicable.
The selection process involves profile review followed by an aptitude test and personal interview for shortlisted candidates.
Application deadline: November 17, 2026, 11:59 pm IST.