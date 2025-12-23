News

IIT-Madras, Oz scholars develop system for safer breast cancer treatment

The findings have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Advanced Materials Interfaces, it added.
Dr Swathi Sudhakar (2nd R), assistant professor, dept of Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, with her research team
Dr Swathi Sudhakar (2nd R), assistant professor, dept of Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, with her research team Photo| Express
Updated on

CHENNAI: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), in collaboration with Monash University and Deakin University in Australia, have developed a nanoinjection-based drug delivery platform that could significantly improve safety and effectiveness of breast cancer treatment, said an official statement.

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, with conventional chemotherapy possibly damaging healthy tissues due to systemic drug exposure.

Addressing this challenge, the international research team has engineered a silicon nanotube-based nanoinjection system that delivers chemotherapy drugs directly into cancer cells, minimising side effects and enhancing precision.

The platform combines thermally-stable nanoarchaeosomes, which are tiny lipid-based carriers capable of encapsulating anticancer drugs, with vertically-aligned silicon nanotubes etched onto a silicon wafer. Using this approach, the commonly used chemotherapy drug doxorubicin is injected straight into cancer cells.

Laboratory studies demonstrated that the Nanoarchaeosome-Doxorubicin-Silicon Nanotube (NAD-SiNT) system showed strong cytotoxic effects against MCF-7 breast cancer cells while sparing healthy fibroblast cells, the statement said.

Unlike carbon- or titanium-based nanoinjection systems, silicon nanotubes are inherently biocompatible and non-toxic, making the platform more suitable for clinical translation. The findings have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Advanced Materials Interfaces, it added.

Swathi Sudhakar of IIT-M said the technology could be transformative for low- and middle-income countries by reducing treatment costs and improving patients’ quality of life.

Indian Institute of Technology
Deakin University
Monash University

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com