IIT-Madras, Oz scholars develop system for safer breast cancer treatment

CHENNAI: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), in collaboration with Monash University and Deakin University in Australia, have developed a nanoinjection-based drug delivery platform that could significantly improve safety and effectiveness of breast cancer treatment, said an official statement.

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, with conventional chemotherapy possibly damaging healthy tissues due to systemic drug exposure.

Addressing this challenge, the international research team has engineered a silicon nanotube-based nanoinjection system that delivers chemotherapy drugs directly into cancer cells, minimising side effects and enhancing precision.