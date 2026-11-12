IIT Madras opens free online courses for Classes 7 to 12 in AI and entrepreneurship

Students from Classes 7 to 12 can enrol in free online training programmes offered by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation in collaboration with BodhBridge Education, with courses covering artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, entrepreneurship and design thinking.

The programmes are part of IITM Pravartak's Future-Ready Skills initiative. Registrations are open for the November 2026 to February 2027 cycle, with courses delivered through monthly batches. Students can register through the official portal, bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.

The school-level courses will introduce students to areas including AI fundamentals, electric vehicle technology and future mobility, entrepreneurship, design thinking and innovation. The sessions will combine live instruction, case studies and practical activities, with an emphasis on problem-solving, creativity and communication.

The official course schedule lists an online live session on Space Science and Aerospace on November 14, followed by Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship on November 21 and AI Fundamentals on November 23. An online course on EV and Future Mobility is scheduled for December 5, while Financial Literacy will begin on December 21. The Design Thinking and Innovation programme is scheduled for January 9, 2027.

The initiative also includes offline programmes at the IIT Madras campus and Research Park. These include an AI Bootcamp and Financial Literacy Bootcamp on November 29, a Career Discovery and Future Skills Bootcamp on November 22, and Young Innovators Training programmes in December. A Public Speaking Bootcamp is scheduled for December 28.

The online programmes are free to attend. Participants seeking certification can separately register for a proctored online examination and obtain an IITM Pravartak certificate. The foundation's course portal lists certification as an optional component, rather than a requirement for participation.

Dhanalakshmi Sampath, Manager of the Digital Skills Academy at IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said the courses were intended to connect school education with the skills required in industry. "These programs serve as a stepping stone from classroom education to the needs of industry, building essential skills in AI, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship," she said.

The partnership also provides professional development programmes for teachers, educators and educational institutions. These include career counselling training, a leadership development programme for educators, and a course on classroom management and student engagement.

The teacher programmes will be conducted online, with the career counselling course scheduled to begin on January 4, 2027, the leadership programme on January 20 and classroom management training on February 1.

According to IITM Pravartak, more than 45,000 teachers have benefited from its free training programmes.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 company and a Technology Innovation Hub hosted by IIT Madras. It works in the areas of sensors, networking, actuators and control systems under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

BodhBridge Education, founded by IIT Madras alumni, provides learning programmes and educational support for students, teachers and parents. The current initiative extends the partnership to school students and educators through training in technology, entrepreneurship and professional skills.