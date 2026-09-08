IIT Madras opens applications for October 2026 'School Connect' programme

Chennai: IIT Madras on Monday opened applications for the October 2026 cohort of its 'School Connect' programme, which has been expanded this year to include Class IX students for the first time, officials said.
The programme aims to bridge the career guidance gap by providing students in Classes IX to XII early exposure to 17 future-focused disciplines, such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace and Cybersecurity.
It is implemented through the institute's Centre for Outreach and Digital Education.
In a press note, the institute said applications for the upcoming cohort will close on September 30, with the eight-week online courses commencing on October 5.
The modules are currently offered in English and Hindi, while work is underway to introduce them in seven additional regional languages.
Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair of CODE at IIT Madras, said early exposure gives students more time to discover their interests and make informed academic decisions. He said the institute aims to expand the programme's reach to 25,000 schools across the country in the coming years.
Since its launch, School Connect has partnered with more than 4,900 schools and benefited over 1.75 lakh students. Students who complete the course requirements receive an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.