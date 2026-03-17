IIT Madras Ocean Engineering Department Marks 50 Years of Maritime Contributions

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Department of Ocean Engineering has entered its Golden Jubilee year, marking five decades of contributions to ocean science, maritime engineering and national maritime infrastructure development.

Among the IITs, only IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur offer specialised undergraduate programmes in this field.

As India strengthens its focus on the Blue Economy, deep ocean mission, shipbuilding and green port development, the Department aims to play a key role in advancing research, education and technology development related to ocean resources and maritime infrastructure.