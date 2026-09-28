IIT Madras MS by Research Admissions 2026: Applications open under AARDO MoU; check eligibility and scholarship

The Office of Global Engagement (OGE), IIT Madras has opened applications for its Master of Science by Research (M.S.) programme under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Madras and the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO).
The programme is aimed at students from AARDO member countries interested in research and development, particularly areas connected with rural development technology and public policy. IIT Madras describes the programme as research-focused, with students working under faculty supervision and completing a research thesis.
According to the admission brochure, applications opened on September 25, 2026, and the deadline is October 31, 2026. Interviews are scheduled from November 9 to 20, followed by the offer acceptance window from November 23 to 27. Selected students are expected to report to IIT Madras in the second week of January 2027.
The programme is open to citizens of AARDO member countries. The IIT Madras admission page specifies the following academic requirements:
A four-year Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology; or
A recognised four-year BSc degree; or
A recognised four-year BS degree; or
A Master's degree in an appropriate Science, Engineering or Technology discipline.
The IIT Madras webpage states that applicants should have a good working knowledge of English and a minimum CGPA of 7/10 or equivalent.
The programme brochure, meanwhile, specifies a minimum CGPA of 8/10, or equivalent/first class, for applicants, with selection committees allowed to prescribe higher criteria. Candidates should therefore carefully check the programme-specific requirements applicable to their application before submitting the form.
The programme comes with financial support through the IIT Madras Office of Global Engagement.
For selected M.S. students, the brochure lists:
Tuition fee waiver
One-time admission fee waiver
Monthly living allowance of Rs 20,000
Semester-wise coverage of enrolment, medical, seat-rent, extracurricular and student-wellness fees by OGE
The brochure also states that AARDO may provide return-airfare support to students from active AARDO member countries, subject to its applicable rules.
Applicants need to review the available research projects and select areas matching their academic background and interests. They can then submit the application through the IIT Madras International Admissions Portal.
The selection process includes shortlisting followed by a virtual test and/or interview, after which selected candidates will receive admission and scholarship information.
Application portal: IIT Madras International Admissions Portal