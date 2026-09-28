IIT Madras MS by Research Admissions 2026: Applications open under AARDO MoU; check eligibility and scholarship

The Office of Global Engagement (OGE), IIT Madras has opened applications for its Master of Science by Research (M.S.) programme under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Madras and the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO).

The programme is aimed at students from AARDO member countries interested in research and development, particularly areas connected with rural development technology and public policy. IIT Madras describes the programme as research-focused, with students working under faculty supervision and completing a research thesis.

According to the admission brochure, applications opened on September 25, 2026, and the deadline is October 31, 2026. Interviews are scheduled from November 9 to 20, followed by the offer acceptance window from November 23 to 27. Selected students are expected to report to IIT Madras in the second week of January 2027.