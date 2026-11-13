IIT Madras-led Indian team wins four awards at International Space Games in Moscow

The Indian contingent also collaborated with students from IIT Bombay and Delhi University. The Earth Laboratory team provided scientific and technical support to the mission in real time.

Among the individual recognitions, Sai Praneeth received the Best Mission Control Centre (MCC) Operator Award. Sai Pravallika received a Certificate of Appreciation for her work in operating rovers and drones.

The broader Indian contingent was recognised alongside participants from other countries in three award categories. India and Kazakhstan were named the best communications systems specialists, while participants from India and Kazakhstan also received the Best Researchers distinction. India was among the countries represented in the award for Best Mission Control Centre Teams, alongside Mexico and Pakistan.

The International Space Games simulated a mission to Mars, with participants tasked with ensuring the sustainable functioning of an autonomous settlement on another planet. Students worked through engineering, scientific and technological challenges under conditions designed to replicate the isolation of a space expedition.

The teams completed two 48-hour periods of isolation at simulated research stations, addressing challenges involving life-support systems, communications, energy supply, robotics and other mission operations. A flight control centre at Bauman Moscow State Technical University coordinated communications and provided round-the-clock support.

The competition was organised by HSE University under the coordination of Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the state space corporation Roscosmos. Teams from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Russia participated.

The organisers said the format was designed around international cooperation rather than competition between individual countries. At the closing ceremony, Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Dmitry Afanasyev said participants had demonstrated the importance of combining technical knowledge, communication and teamwork to address complex challenges.

The event also included the Orbita International Space Tournament for school and university students, which featured satellite engineering and space exploration projects. A separate Autonomous Systems League challenged participants to design human-agent management systems for autonomous stations.

During the closing programme, organisers also announced plans to establish an International Space Academy to help participants move from engineering competitions into research and development.