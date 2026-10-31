IIT Madras launches under-19 Sports Scholarship to empower young athletes with tech-driven support

In a LinkedIn post, the institute has said: "Acrophase, an IIT Madras initiative, is India's first human performance research centre driven to build superhumans capable of pushing the limits. Through a unique confluence of wearable industry experts, researchers from IIT Madras, and experts in human physiology and biomechanics, we curate performance enhancement programs for people at all levels. We do this by leveraging the benefits of data-driven technology in synergy with expert insights from physiology, biomechanics & behavioural psychology."