IIT Madras launches UDYOG finishing school for biotechnology students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched UDYOG, an industry-oriented finishing school designed to train biotechnology students in laboratory processes, biomanufacturing and other skills required by the sector.

UDYOG, short for Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates, aims to bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements as India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors expand.

The programme is open to pre-final-year and final-year students pursuing BTech, MTech and MSc degrees in biotechnology and allied disciplines at colleges and institutions across India. The first batch is scheduled to begin on January 18, 2027. Early-bird registration closes on December 15, 2026.