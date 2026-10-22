IIT Madras launches UDYOG finishing school for biotechnology students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched UDYOG, an industry-oriented finishing school designed to train biotechnology students in laboratory processes, biomanufacturing and other skills required by the sector.
UDYOG, short for Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates, aims to bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements as India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors expand.
The programme is open to pre-final-year and final-year students pursuing BTech, MTech and MSc degrees in biotechnology and allied disciplines at colleges and institutions across India. The first batch is scheduled to begin on January 18, 2027. Early-bird registration closes on December 15, 2026.
Three-stage training programme
The finishing school will follow a three-stage training pathway.
The first stage consists of three months of online learning delivered through IIT Madras’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The coursework will include lectures by industry experts and demonstration videos covering industrial practices.
Students who successfully complete the online component will be considered for selection to a four-week intensive practical training programme at the IIT Madras Biofoundry. This stage will provide exposure to laboratory processes and biomanufacturing workflows.
After completing the practical training, selected participants may get opportunities to engage with industry partners and attend interviews for long-term internships. These opportunities are not guaranteed for every participant.
IIT Madras cites demand for practical skills
The programme is being launched through SynBioME, the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry, which works on biotechnology research, innovation, biomanufacturing and skill development. Guhan Jayaraman, professor in the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, is coordinating the initiative.
“India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors are expanding at a rapid pace. This is leading to a growing demand for professionals with practical expertise in industrial processes, analytical techniques, process development and regulatory practices,” Jayaraman said.
He added that UDYOG would complement academic knowledge with industry-relevant training and exposure to real-world biomanufacturing practices.
IIT Madras director V Kamakoti inaugurated the finishing school on October 21. He highlighted the need for closer collaboration between academic institutions and industry.
“AI also means Academia-Industry. It is becoming an absolute necessity that every discipline of Science and Engineering must look at this AI with care to make themselves relevant to the modern world. UDYOG is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras in this direction,” Kamakoti said.
Interested students can submit an expression of interest through the IIT Madras CODE programme website.