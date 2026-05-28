IIT Madras launches Rs 4.5 crore maritime research facility with MDL support

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an advanced maritime research facility aimed at strengthening research in ocean engineering, ship design and hydrodynamics.

The new “Circulating Water Tunnel Facility,” established at the institute’s Discovery satellite campus in Thaiyur near Chennai, was built with Rs 4.5 crore in funding support from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

The facility was inaugurated on May 20 in the presence of IIT Madras officials and representatives from MDL.

According to the institute, the facility is designed to support hydrodynamic testing involving ship models, propellers, marine vehicles, underwater structures and offshore systems. It will provide a controlled water-flow environment for experimental studies related to fluid dynamics and ocean engineering.

The research centre is also expected to support teaching and training activities for students and researchers working in maritime and naval technologies.

“Our partnership with Mazagon Dock marks a significant step forward in strengthening research and technology development in ocean engineering and allied disciplines,” said Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

Capt. Jagmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, said collaborations between industry and academic institutions are important for advancing indigenous maritime capabilities and research.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is among India’s major warship-building companies and has built warships, submarines and offshore structures for the Indian Navy and other agencies.

IIT Madras and MDL are also exploring additional collaborations in maritime technology research, including a proposed large-scale hydrodynamic testing facility featuring a 500-metre towing tank.

The institute said future research areas may also include refrigeration systems designed for naval submarines and small marine vessels.