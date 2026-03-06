IIT Madras launches Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics for Industry Professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics, a one-year, web-enabled programme to equip professionals with advanced capabilities in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation.
With this launch, IIT Madras continues to strengthen its portfolio of industry-aligned postgraduate programmes, reinforcing its role in building advanced technical and leadership talent for India’s evolving manufacturing ecosystem.
Offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, it is designed to address the growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement and strategic decision-making.
The first batch of this Diploma will commence on 7th September 2026. The last date to apply through the following link is 31st May 2026 - https://code.iitm.ac.in/pgdma
The curriculum combines robust mathematical foundations with contemporary topics such as machine learning, deep learning and generative AI, while emphasising real-world manufacturing use cases. Structured over three academic terms across one year (September–August), the diploma carries a total of 90 credits, reflecting its academic rigour and strong applied focus.
Highlighting the need for such programs, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, added, “As India’s manufacturing sector accelerates its digital transformation, there is a clear need for programmes that combine academic depth with industry relevance. This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT Madras’ commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing.”
ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility includes candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including B.Sc. Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria.
The diploma is targeted at working professionals from large-scale and medium-scale manufacturing organisations, as well as eligible graduates who are seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics. The program will be delivered through web-enabled format designed to support diverse learner needs.
Speaking about the new programme, Faculty Coordinator Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Head, Walmart Center for Tech Excellence and faculty member in the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras, said, “Manufacturing today is being reshaped by data, AI and automation. This diploma has been carefully designed to help professionals move beyond theory and directly apply advanced analytics and AI techniques to real manufacturing environments and challenges.”
Key courses include Mathematical Fundamentals for Manufacturing Analytics, Digital Transformation, Machine Learning and Deep Learning for Manufacturing Analytics, Generative AI for Manufacturing Analytics, and two hands-on courses — Manufacturing Analytics Implementation I and Manufacturing Analytics Implementation II.
The programme culminates in a Holistic Assessment of AI in Manufacturing Analytics, enabling learners to evaluate AI adoption from technological, operational and organisational perspectives.