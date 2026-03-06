IIT Madras launches Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics for Industry Professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics, a one-year, web-enabled programme to equip professionals with advanced capabilities in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation.

With this launch, IIT Madras continues to strengthen its portfolio of industry-aligned postgraduate programmes, reinforcing its role in building advanced technical and leadership talent for India’s evolving manufacturing ecosystem.

Offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, it is designed to address the growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement and strategic decision-making.