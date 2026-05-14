IIT Madras launches new UG, PG programmes for 2026-27

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced a range of new undergraduate, postgraduate and web-enabled academic programmes for the 2026-27 academic year, expanding into emerging and interdisciplinary sectors such as robotics, semiconductor technology, public policy, AI and sustainable engineering.

According to the institute, the new programmes are aimed at integrating theoretical learning with industry-oriented applications in areas including artificial intelligence, quantitative finance, manufacturing, computational engineering and semiconductor fabrication.

Among the major additions is a new four-year BS Programme in Mathematics offered by the Department of Mathematics, which was ranked 84 globally and first in India in Mathematics under the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Students enrolled in the programme will also have the option to pursue an additional year and graduate with a dual BS-MS degree.

The programme will include electives in cryptography, computational mathematics, quantitative finance, data analytics and AI-enabled manufacturing, while also allowing students to pursue minors across disciplines through humanities and free electives.

IIT Madras has also launched an MTech programme in Semiconductor Materials Technology focused on semiconductor fabrication processes, materials and nanomanufacturing techniques. The institute said the programme is intended to prepare graduates for roles such as process engineers, yield enhancement specialists and materials scientists as India expands its domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

Another new offering is an MA in Public Policy, which will focus on governance, policy design and public administration across sectors such as healthcare, education, environment, transportation and finance.