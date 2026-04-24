IIT Madras launches new AI courses on SWAYAM Plus platform

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has introduced three new artificial intelligence courses on its SWAYAM Plus platform, as part of efforts to expand access to foundational AI skills.

The courses are:

AI for Aspiring Engineers, AI for Administrators Prompt Engineering

IIT Madras has developed these courses in partnership with IITM Pravartak under the ‘AI for All’ initiative, a press release from the institute states. The courses are designed as entry-level programmes that do not require prior experience in coding or artificial intelligence.

The courses were launched by IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti during an event marking two years of SWAYAM Plus, a digital learning platform implemented by IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education.

According to the institute, the new offerings focus on practical applications of AI across different user groups. While one course targets students transitioning into engineering, another is aimed at administrators seeking to use AI in decision-making, and the third introduces prompt engineering techniques for interacting with AI systems.

Registrations for the courses are currently open, with the deadline set for May 10, 2026.

SWAYAM Plus, which has completed two years of operation, currently hosts over 500 courses across sectors such as engineering, finance and information technology, with more than 5.5 lakh learners registered on the platform, according to officials.

The ‘AI for All’ campaign, launched in 2025, has seen multiple batches of introductory courses, including offerings for students, educators and professionals, reflecting growing demand for accessible AI education.