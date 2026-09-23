IIT Madras launches ₹3.30-crore robotics lab for construction research

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a new robotics laboratory dedicated to advancing research in construction and infrastructure technologies. The facility was inaugurated on September 22 with ₹3.30 crore in corporate social responsibility support from Bechtel India Private Limited.
The new laboratory is part of a long-term collaboration between IIT Madras and Bechtel India aimed at connecting academic research with the practical requirements of the construction and infrastructure industry. Through the partnership, researchers and industry professionals will work together on technology-driven solutions for challenges faced by the sector.
The laboratory will focus on areas including construction robotics, automation and engineering, procurement and construction technologies. It will support joint research and development projects, prototype development, patents and field demonstrations. The research programme is expected to run over a period of five to 10 years, with an emphasis on developing technologies that can eventually be applied to real-world construction projects.
The initiative will also provide students and researchers with opportunities to gain practical exposure to emerging technologies. Industry inputs from Bechtel India are expected to contribute to curriculum development and help students understand the changing technological requirements of the infrastructure sector.
Selected master's students and researchers will also have opportunities to undertake internships at Bechtel India offices. This is expected to give students greater exposure to industry practices while allowing them to work on technology and engineering challenges.
The collaboration is aimed at strengthening research in robotic automation while developing a workforce equipped with skills relevant to the future of construction. With robotics and automation increasingly being explored across infrastructure projects, the laboratory is expected to serve as a platform for research, innovation, student training and industry collaboration.