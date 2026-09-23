IIT Madras launches ₹3.30-crore robotics lab for construction research

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a new robotics laboratory dedicated to advancing research in construction and infrastructure technologies. The facility was inaugurated on September 22 with ₹3.30 crore in corporate social responsibility support from Bechtel India Private Limited.

The new laboratory is part of a long-term collaboration between IIT Madras and Bechtel India aimed at connecting academic research with the practical requirements of the construction and infrastructure industry. Through the partnership, researchers and industry professionals will work together on technology-driven solutions for challenges faced by the sector.