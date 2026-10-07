IIT Madras, Jamia school join hands to offer certificate courses

Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Millia Islamia, has partnered with the IIT Madras School Connect programme to offer online certificate courses to students from Classes 9 to 12. The initiative aims to give school students early exposure to a wider range of academic disciplines and help them make informed decisions about higher education and careers.
The eight-week courses will cover areas across mathematics and science, engineering, computing, humanities and management. Students can choose from subjects including data science and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, economics and finance, law, digital humanities, ecology and forensic sciences.
The programme will also introduce students to specialised areas such as electronic systems, architecture and design, product design, biological systems, chemical engineering, aerospace and game technology, along with mathematics and computing.
For students in Classes 9 and 10, the courses are intended to help them identify their interests before choosing an academic stream in Class 11. Those in Classes 11 and 12 can use the programmes to explore different fields before deciding on undergraduate courses and possible career paths.
The courses will be delivered online through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras. Students who complete the required assignments and examinations will receive e-certificates from IIT Madras.
The collaboration is expected to provide students with opportunities to explore emerging disciplines alongside their regular school curriculum, while giving them greater exposure to fields that could shape their future academic and professional choices.