IIT Madras, Jamia school join hands to offer certificate courses

Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Millia Islamia, has partnered with the IIT Madras School Connect programme to offer online certificate courses to students from Classes 9 to 12. The initiative aims to give school students early exposure to a wider range of academic disciplines and help them make informed decisions about higher education and careers.

The eight-week courses will cover areas across mathematics and science, engineering, computing, humanities and management. Students can choose from subjects including data science and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, economics and finance, law, digital humanities, ecology and forensic sciences.