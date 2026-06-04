IIT Madras invites JEE-qualified candidates to explore campus before making admission choices

With the JoSAA counselling process gets underway, IIT Madras has invited JEE-qualified candidates and their parents to participate in a series of 'Demo Day' events designed to offer a closer look at life and academics at the institute.

The events will be conducted in both physical and online modes, allowing aspirants to interact directly with current students, faculty members, and alumni. Physical sessions are scheduled to be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and on the IIT Madras campus in Chennai.

According to IIT Madras, the initiative aims to provide prospective students with authentic and up-to-date information before they make crucial admission decisions during the counselling process. Interested candidates can register through the AskIITM platform, which has been running similar outreach programmes for the past four years

This year's sessions will also provide information on newly introduced academic programmes. IIT Madras has recently launched BTech programmes in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME), in addition to the BTech programme in AI and Data Analytics introduced earlier.

Students who are unable to attend the physical events can participate in an online interaction session, where institute leadership, faculty members, and alumni will address questions related to academics, campus life, placements, research opportunities, and student experiences.