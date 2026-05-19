IIT Madras invites applications for web-enabled M.Tech and PG diploma programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened applications for its Web-Enabled M.Tech and Postgraduate Diploma programmes for the 2026 academic cycle.

The programmes are aimed at both working professionals and recent graduates seeking flexible postgraduate education without relocating or leaving employment. Applications will remain open until May 31, 2026.

According to IIT Madras, entrance examinations for the programmes will be conducted during June and July 2026, while academic sessions for selected candidates are expected to begin in August or September.

For admission into the M.Tech programmes, candidates must possess a relevant academic background along with at least two years of work experience. The PG Diploma programmes are also open to fresh graduates, with preference given to applicants from related disciplines.

Highlighting the structure of the programme, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said the courses emphasise project-based learning linked to real workplace challenges.

“A distinctive feature of the program is its strong emphasis on project-based learning, where participants can align academic work with real-world challenges in their workplaces and industries,” he said.

The institute said classes would be conducted through live online sessions, generally scheduled during evenings or weekends to accommodate professional commitments.

The programmes also offer multiple entry and exit pathways. Learners may begin with a PG Diploma and later transition into an M.Tech programme, while working professionals may directly enrol into the M.Tech track without pausing employment.

The Web-Enabled M.Tech programmes cover several future-focused domains including Artificial Intelligence, Information Security, Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing Analytics, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, E-Mobility, and Process Safety.

Launched in 2017, the initiative currently has around 1,200 active learners enrolled, while over 500 professionals have already graduated with IIT Madras M.Tech degrees while continuing full-time careers.

Evaluations are conducted through assignments, continuous assessment, remote-proctored examinations, and end-semester exams held at designated centres across India.