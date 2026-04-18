IIT Madras introduces OmegaBall, hosts first-of-its-kind college tournament

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has introduced OmegaBall, first-of-its-kind sport in India. Building on this feat, the institute further plans to establish an IIT Madras OmegaBall Club at the national level to promote the sport’s development and adoption.

To mark the inauguratation, Institute Gymkhana and Office of Dean (students) organised an inter-college OmegaBall tournament at campus football field on friday.

The tournament featured teams from colleges in Chennai, along with IIT Madras students.

What is OmegaBall, how is it unlike football?

OmegaBall is a variation of football, featuring a circular pitch with three teams and three goals. There are five players on each team (15 players total), with no offsides or throw-ins. Each team simultaneously attacks two goals while defending one.

Matches are played for 39 minutes, divided into three 13 sessions.

The game is designed to promote continuous play, higher scoring and greater spectator engagement. It is emerging as a modern alternative to traditional football format, gaining international traction across the US, Brazil and parts of Europe

Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we are committed to providing students with diverse avenues for all-round development. OmegaBall is an exciting addition to our campus sporting ecosystem. The response from students has been enthusiastic to this format because of more ball contact time and the game speed. Through the proposed OmegaBall Club and upcoming tournaments, we aim to nurture talent, build competitive exposure and create opportunities for students to represent India in international platforms in the future.”

As part of this initiative, the proposed IIT Madras OmegaBall Club will be registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, formally recognising the institute as India's first college to introduce OmegaBall as a sport, and host tournament.

Through this initiative, IIT Madras hopes to position itself at the forefront of introducing and fostering emerging sports in India, through a culture of innovation and inclusivity.