New sport OmegaBall introduced by IIT Madras



According to the Game Laws, OmegaBall is played on a circular pitch of approximately 50-55 metres in diameter with three goals placed 120 degrees apart, creating a dynamic and multi-directional gameplay environment. Matches are played in three sessions of 13 minutes each, with no offside rule, enabling fluid and attacking gameplay.



As part of this initiative, the proposed IIT Madras OmegaBall Club will be registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, formally recognising the institute as the first in India to introduce the sport and host an OmegaBall tournament. The initiative aims to encourage greater youth participation in sports while promoting innovative sporting formats.



Sharing his experience about the sport, Rafad Abdul Rasheed (4th Year, Department of Engineering Design) said, "OmegaBall is a completely new and exciting experience for me. Unlike regular football, it involves three teams playing simultaneously on a circular ground with three goalposts, where each team can score against either of the two opposing teams. This makes the game much more dynamic and unpredictable, as players must stay alert at all times and balance attacking and defending continuously. Since only one team can win while the other two teams lose, the level of competition and pressure is much higher than in normal matches. The presence of three goalposts changes the strategy of the game entirely, requiring quick decision-making, strong communication, and tactical awareness from every player on the field. It also improves teamwork and coordination, as players must constantly adjust their positioning depending on the movement of two opposing teams instead of one. Playing OmegaBall gave me a fresh perspective on football and helped me develop better situational awareness and adaptability during the game. Overall, it was a thrilling and memorable experience, and I really enjoyed being part of such an innovative and fast-paced format of the sport."

Sharing his experience on how OmegaBall enhances overall game sense and awareness, Zachary Langstieh (2nd year, Department of Medical Science and Technology) said, "OmegaBall is not just a variation of football, but a powerful way to develop game intelligence. With three teams playing at once, players are constantly required to scan the field, anticipate multiple threats, and make quick decisions under pressure. This significantly improves situational awareness, positioning, and adaptability during play. The dynamic nature of the game forces players to think beyond traditional strategies, strengthening their understanding of space, timing, and teamwork. It challenges both individual skills and collective coordination, making players more alert and tactically sharp. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to experience such an innovative format, as it has helped us grow not only as players but also in our overall understanding of the game."