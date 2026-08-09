IIT Madras, Indonesia sign landmark MoU to boost research and deep-tech cooperation

Chennai: The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of Indonesia is partnering with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation (IITM Global) to strengthen strategic cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, deep technology, entrepreneurship and talent development.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India in Jakarta, the partnership reflects the shared aspirations of India and Indonesia to build globally competitive innovation ecosystems that support sustainable economic growth, technological self-reliance and knowledge-driven development.

IIT Madras hosted Prof Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia, during which a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Madras Global Research Foundation and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia.