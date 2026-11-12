IIT Madras, Gauhati University develop method to identify when monsoon reaches a location

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Gauhati University have developed a method to identify when the monsoon has actually reached a particular location, distinguishing short-lived local rainfall from the establishment of the larger monsoon system.

The study uses a climate-network approach to track how rainfall onset at different locations across India develops into a connected system as the monsoon advances. Published in the Journal of Climate of the American Meteorological Society on September 15, 2026, the research could help improve decisions related to agricultural sowing, water management, food security and flood preparedness.

The researchers analysed 84 years of rainfall data and found that the large-scale monsoon onset occurs, on average, around May 15 over northeast India and June 9 over the Indian peninsula. Applying their method to the 2026 monsoon, they identified June 22 as the date of large-scale onset over the peninsula.

The research was co-authored by Yogenraj Patil, Gaurav Chopra, Shruti Tandon and Professor R I Sujith from IIT Madras, along with Professor B N Goswami of Gauhati University.