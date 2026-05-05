IIT Madras: First technology summit in Delhi, pushes for industry–academia collaboration

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Monday hosted its first-ever Technology Summit in the national capital, bringing together leaders from government, industry and academia to accelerate technology-led development in India.

The summit, inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Bharat Mandapam, was held under the theme “From IITM. For Bharat. Building Together,” with a focus on aligning research with national priorities and translating innovation into real-world solutions.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said India’s innovation ecosystem is at a crucial turning point and stressed that research must move beyond academic output to deliver tangible societal impact. He noted that while Indian talent continues to lead globally, there remains a gap in building and scaling domestic technologies.

The summit showcased IIT Madras’ research ecosystem, including its 15 Centres of Excellence, which have collectively mobilised over ₹950 crore in funding, generated more than 240 patents, and led to the creation of over 40 deep-tech startups in the past seven years.

Key discussions at the summit focused on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, semiconductors, sustainability, and skilling for the AI economy. The event also served as a platform for collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders.

IIT Madras also announced new partnerships with NTPC, BPCL and HSBC to launch research centres focused on cardiovascular health, robotic-assisted surgeries, and sustainable energy solutions.

Among the major announcements was the launch of Bodhan AI, a Centre of Excellence for AI in Education, which aims to build a national digital infrastructure for education and train over one million teachers in AI-enabled teaching by 2027.

IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti said, "The summit as a call to action for industry and academia to work together in building India’s technological future." He also emphasised the institute’s role in driving research that delivers measurable societal impact.

The summit highlighted the need to strengthen India’s domestic innovation ecosystem, with a focus on reducing dependence on imported technologies and building solutions tailored to local needs.