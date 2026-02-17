IIT-Madras, Finnish Meteorological institute ink deal to study atmosphere and air quality

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with Finnish Meteorological Institute to establish ‘VAYYU’- Virtual Research Centre on Aerosol-Meteorology Interactions, Himalayan Atmosphere-Cryosphere Interactions, and Urban Air.

A statement said the centre will advance simulations and state-of-the-art atmospheric observations to understand how aerosols influence regional hydro-climate, Himalayan snow and glacier melt, and air quality in Indian megacities.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard.

VAYYU builds on two major joint initiatives. The Rs 10 million CryoSCOPE project, funded by the European Union, SERI (Switzerland) and India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences, operates a supersite in Kargil to study atmosphere-cryosphere-hydrosphere processes and aerosol-driven glacier melt.