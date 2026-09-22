IIT Madras faculty body urges fair, time-bound inquiry into IIT Bombay student’s death



The faculty body also referred to a statement by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, which said that Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, as course instructor and invigilator, acted in accordance with the Senate-approved academic procedures of the institute.

The IIT Madras association said faculty members across the IIT system were entrusted with upholding the integrity of examinations and should be able to discharge that responsibility in good faith, in accordance with established institutional procedures and without fear of personal vilification.

It urged that any inquiry into the incident be conducted by the appropriate institutional and legal authorities with full respect for the dignity of the student and his family.