IIT Madras expands US engagement to boost research, innovation and startups

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced a significant expansion to its academic and innovation-focused engagement with the United States, aiming to strengthen collaboration in education, research, and startup development. These efforts will be coordinated through a newly established entity, the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, designed to support the institute’s growing international footprint.
As part of this initiative, IIT Madras has formalised an academic partnership with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The collaboration is expected to explore joint postgraduate programmes, collaborative research initiatives, and shared work in intellectual property creation and commercialisation. The partnership will also facilitate startup exchanges, with a focus on developing education and innovation models that can be scaled globally.
In addition to academic ties, IIT Madras will work with Stages Consulting in New Jersey to support deep-technology startups and specialised academic programmes. This collaboration will provide startups with access to mentoring, funding opportunities, and infrastructure located near Princeton, while also enabling connections with potential customers and industry stakeholders in the US. The objective is to accelerate the transition of research outputs and intellectual property into viable commercial solutions.
On the US West Coast, IIT Madras plans to collaborate with startups to establish a presence in California, offering early-stage operational support, industry linkages, and access to infrastructure. This engagement is intended to strengthen collaboration with corporate partners, particularly in emerging technology domains, BW Education reports.
The US-focused initiatives will be anchored by the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, which was launched on January 2 at the institute’s campus by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking at the launch, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of international collaborations by Indian institutions in extending India’s global influence and leveraging its research and talent ecosystem.