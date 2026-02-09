IIT Madras expands US engagement to boost research, innovation and startups

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced a significant expansion to its academic and innovation-focused engagement with the United States, aiming to strengthen collaboration in education, research, and startup development. These efforts will be coordinated through a newly established entity, the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, designed to support the institute’s growing international footprint.

As part of this initiative, IIT Madras has formalised an academic partnership with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The collaboration is expected to explore joint postgraduate programmes, collaborative research initiatives, and shared work in intellectual property creation and commercialisation. The partnership will also facilitate startup exchanges, with a focus on developing education and innovation models that can be scaled globally.