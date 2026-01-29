IIT Madras’ Entrepreneurship Cell partners with IDEABAAZ to power Entrepreneurship Summit 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) is collaborating with IDEABAAZ, a National entrepreneurship discovery platform, to organise a Start-up Pitch Arena during the Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit) 2026. This flagship event is scheduled to be held on the campus from 6th to 8th February 2026.

The collaboration brings together IIT Madras’ academic excellence and deep-tech innovation strengths with IDEABAAZ’s nationwide entrepreneurial reach and real-world startup exposure. It aims to jointly accelerate India’s next wave of startup founders through the flagship.

IDEABAAZ seeks to democratize access to funding, mentorship, and visibility, nurturing the next wave of breakthrough companies from every corner of India.

Highlighting the need for such innovative initiatives, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The future of India will be written by those who dare to build early and build boldly. The IDEABAAZ–E-Cell IIT Madras collaboration is about igniting that courage—empowering young innovators to transform knowledge into enterprises that serve the nation and the world.”

Aligned with E-Cell IIT Madras’ vision of producing more than 1,000 impact startup stories by 2030, several high-potential ventures will be showcased at E-Summit 2026, providing founders with national visibility, mentorship, and investor access.

Further, Mudit Kumar, Co-founder & COO, IDEABAAZ, said, “This is not just a collaboration, but it is a catalyst for real on-ground execution. Together with E-Cell, IIT Madras, we are building a movement that celebrates risk-takers, dreamers and doers shaping Bharat’s startup future, and embedding entrepreneurship into our culture and behaviour.”