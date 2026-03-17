IIT Madras’ ‘EduReach’ reaches 19 lakh students, aims to scale AI learning nationwide

Chennai: IIT Madras’ Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) has developed a novel edtech program designed to make digital learning more accessible for schools operating in education settings with limited infrastructure.
By offering modular, open-source learning tools instead of a one-size-fits-all system, the ‘EduReach’ Initiative enables institutions to adopt only the components they need, lowering costs and supporting seamless, gradual digital transformation.
EduReach will continue to grow under the newly-awarded Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education (Bodhan AI) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, positioning IIT Madras as a national leader in AI-driven learning innovation.
Funded by BACI as part of its corporate social responsibility program, EduReach has already demonstrated strong field impact. A customised version of the solution was developed for the Tamil Nadu Education Department which was used in the last academic year for weekly evaluations in smart classrooms across 3,860 schools, benefiting more than 19 lakh students.
Highlighting the need for such initiative in the public sector, Mitesh Khapra, Principal Investigator, Bodhan AI, said, “Our goal through Bodhan AI is to develop AI solutions that can be adopted at scale and integrated into public education systems. The EduReach initiative from WSAI, IIT Madras, is a step in that direction, where it integrates AI-powered tools to support both teachers and students in making informed decisions.”
EduReach currently provides a fully functional course content management system equipped with web templates, analytics dashboards and role-based access controls, along with an automated assessment toolbox that simplifies paper design, versioning, allocation and offline question creation.
The platform also features instant quiz assessment and digital question rendering. A performance dashboard allows administrators to view state-level, district-level and student-level trends, strengthening data-driven governance in school systems.
EduReach has also partnered with Vidya Shakti, another IIT Madras CSR initiative focused on last-mile edtech delivery. Vidya Shakti has already deployed EduReach solutions in 250 schools across two states and plans to expand to 11,000 schools impacting 11 lakh students by end of this financial year.
To support wider adoption, IIT Madras will be hosting a day-long workshop to familiarise educators, administrators and policy stakeholders with the platform’s features.