IIT Madras’ ‘EduReach’ reaches 19 lakh students, aims to scale AI learning nationwide

Chennai: IIT Madras’ Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) has developed a novel edtech program designed to make digital learning more accessible for schools operating in education settings with limited infrastructure.

By offering modular, open-source learning tools instead of a one-size-fits-all system, the ‘EduReach’ Initiative enables institutions to adopt only the components they need, lowering costs and supporting seamless, gradual digital transformation.

EduReach will continue to grow under the newly-awarded Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education (Bodhan AI) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, positioning IIT Madras as a national leader in AI-driven learning innovation.