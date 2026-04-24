After voting, IIT Madras Director backs development vision

Chennai: IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti exercised his franchise on Thursday at a polling station in Chennai's Mylapore during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Veezhinathan Kamakoti emphasised the "Viksit Bharat 2047" goal, with a primary focus on education and healthcare.



The IIT Madras Director remarked that Tamil Nadu has been performing well and should continue to treat education and healthcare as the highest priorities.



Speaking to ANI, Veezhinathan Kamakoti said, "We have 21 years for Viksit Bharat 2047, which is very important. All the governments and states have to fine-tune themselves... Education and health are very important priorities. We have been doing well as a state, and I am sure we will continue this great job, and we will offer the best in terms of these 2, the highest priority."