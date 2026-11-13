IIT Madras develops ‘SEANAV’, a real-time digital twin platform for safer autonomous maritime navigation

Kolkata: Researchers at the Department of Ocean Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, have developed a real-time digital twin platform designed to test, validate, and train autonomous maritime navigation systems to help vessels navigate safely at sea.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and multi-sensor fusion, SEANAV constructs a virtual ocean environment where autonomous vessels can be evaluated before setting sail. Built on a Unity-based simulation engine, the platform recreates realistic ocean waves, dynamic shipping traffic, and adverse weather conditions, enabling ships to execute AI-driven collision avoidance and path-following manoeuvres.