IIT Madras develops SEANAV, a real-time digital twin platform for autonomous maritime navigation

Elaborating on the current status of SEANAV and the pathway for real-world implementation, Dr. Suresh Rajendran added, "The platform can also strengthen safety at major Indian ports, including Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi, by supporting the development of AI-assisted navigation systems capable of reducing collision and grounding risks. Smarter navigation strategies can further help reduce fuel consumption, lower carbon emissions and minimise the risk of environmental accidents such as oil spills."