IIT Madras develops injectable hydrogel for targeted treatment of fibrosis

CHENNAI: An injectable hydrogel developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) could significantly transform the treatment of fibrosis and other chronic degenerative diseases by reducing the need for prolonged medication, said an official statement.

The biodegradable hydrogel, created by researchers at the institute’s department of biotechnology, enables targeted and sustained delivery of antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory drugs directly at the affected site.

Designed to transition from liquid to gel at body temperature, the formulation allows a single localised dose to remain active for several days, potentially replacing weeks of repeated drug administration.