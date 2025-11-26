IIT Madras develops India's first indigenous vessel traffic system boosting maritime security

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Researchers have developed and deployed India’s First Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System for Ports.

The system has been developed completely by National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), based on the requirements outlined by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoSPW), Government of India.

Implemented at Vizhinjam, expansion underway

This system has already been implemented in Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), Kerala, which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 2nd May 2025. Two other ports on the Western Coast are also in discussions with IIT Madras to deploy this system.

Driving indigenisation and cost efficiency

This system will provide a major boost to the indigenisation of technology and expertise in the Indian Maritime sector and reduce dependency on imports. The system can easily be scaled up and enhanced to meet the ever-evolving requirements of the concerned stakeholders and incorporate global best practices.

A key advantage of the Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management is that the MoSPW and the Government of India have full and strategic control over source code, databases and aspects of the solution. With the technical know-how readily available with the Government, the country can create a pool of competent manpower equipped with state-of-the-art theoretical and practical knowledge.

The indigenous Vessel Traffic Management also removes the risk of lock-in with private vendors and reduces foreign exchange expenditure and dependency on private vendors/foreign solutions providers.

This system is scalable to accommodate deployment in more ports with enhanced capabilities. It is also completely secure, with minimal deployment and maintenance costs.

Technological edge over imported alternatives

The Key Technological advantages of the Vessel Traffic Management System, in comparison with imported systems, include

- Customised and OEM independent interfacing of radar and voice data

- Open source design

- Secure data and defence applications