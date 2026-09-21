IIT Madras hosts Global Hyperloop Summit with Deendayal Port Authority



Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, added, “There are numerous use cases across different sectors of the economy where Hyperloop technology can create value. The Global Hyperloop Competition serves as an important platform that brings together innovators, technology developers, students, researchers, user departments and industry to explore the possibilities and viability of Hyperloop-based transportation solutions. GHC 2027 will provide a global platform for students, universities, researchers and startups from around the world to develop new ideas and demonstrate the potential of next-generation transportation.”

Addressing the Summit, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Hyperloop has been very close to the heart of IIT Madras. It was the first big interdisciplinary project we saw, with 72 members spread across six or seven departments, and the first barrier we have broken is that we have made several departments talk to each other. If we have our own technology, we are surely going to succeed. No standard is going to be acceptable on paper; we must demonstrate it on real platforms, and we have a platform here.

"I want to see the day when there are bookings for the tube and teams are competing to use it. I would also like TuTr Hyperloop to bring Hyperloop clubs to IITs across India and to develop skill-development courses on structures, levitation, propulsion and related areas, which we can offer on SWAYAM and SWAYAM Plus,” he added.



The Summit examined how Hyperloop could be integrated into future transportation networks, particularly for freight movement, port-to-hinterland connectivity and logistics. Discussions also addressed the technological, infrastructure, regulatory and commercial requirements for developing a Hyperloop ecosystem in India.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.