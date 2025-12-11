IIT Madras’ CeRAI Hosts two-day conclave on ‘Safe and Trusted AI’ focused on Global South Governance

CHENNAI: IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), part of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, convened a two-day Conclave on ‘Safe and Trusted AI’ on 10 and 11 December 2025, bringing together leaders from government, industry, academia, civil society and global AI institutions to advance discussions on AI safety and governance for the Global South.

The Conclave centred on the development of advanced ‘AI Safety Commons’—an open, collaborative ecosystem of shared resources—and on identifying pathways to recommend AI governance guidelines. The event aligns with CeRAI’s broader mission of fostering a global AI environment rooted in safety, reliability and trust.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Prof Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and senior stakeholders from the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.