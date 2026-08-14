IIT Madras, CAMS renew fintech partnership to expand research and innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) have renewed their partnership to expand work in fintech research, innovation, startup development and professional education through the CAMS IIT Madras FinTech Innovation Lab (CIFIL).

The lab operates under IIT Madras' Department of Management Studies and is among the department's industry-linked research centres.

The partnership brings together academic research and industry expertise in financial technology, with the lab working on data-driven tools and solutions for the fintech sector. Its current research includes a project using machine-learning techniques to develop a quantitative model for valuing early-stage startups.

CIFIL was established at IIT Madras in December 2022. Its stated objectives include developing technology solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance sector, promoting fintech models for financial inclusion, supporting fundamental research and education in fintech, and encouraging industry adoption of new technologies.

The lab has continued to recruit researchers and project staff for work in areas including financial markets, quantitative modelling, econometrics and computational finance. An IIT Madras recruitment notice issued in February 2026, for instance, invited applications for postdoctoral researchers for the CAMS-IITM Fintech Lab.

IIT Madras has expanded its industry-linked research and academic programmes in recent years, including new programmes in areas such as quantitative finance, AI and analytics for the 2026-27 academic year.