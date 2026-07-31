IIT Madras brings BIMSTEC nations together for its first-ever AI-powered road safety hackathon

Highlighting the significance of the Hackathon, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "Road safety is one of the clearest examples of this responsibility. Through the centre of excellence for road safety, our institute has been able to bring research, technology, and policy together to address one of the most pressing challenges in India, as well as the world".

"The AI Road Safety Hackathon, bringing together young minds from across the seven BIMSTEC nations, represents the kind of collaborative spirit IIT Madras stands for. We are happy to provide a platform where students and researchers can apply their skills in artificial intelligence and technology toward saving lives on our roads. We look forward to continuing this partnership with our neighbouring nations in the years ahead", he added.