IIT Madras’ Bodhan AI and NVIDIA launch open AI models for Bharat EduAI Stack

Bodhan AI, a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has launched a suite of open foundational artificial intelligence models for Indian languages in collaboration with NVIDIA.

The models have been developed with AI4Bharat, the Indian language technology research initiative at IIT Madras. They are intended to support multilingual applications in education and other public-interest areas by providing developers, researchers, startups and government institutions with a common set of language technology tools.